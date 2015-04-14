Musikmesse 2015: Patch Box modular pedal system emerges

Image 1 of 3 Patch Box: available in bits or as a complete, 'curated' unit Patch Box: available in bits or as a complete, 'curated' unit Image 2 of 3 Patch Box Image 3 of 3 This is the empty enclosure, just waiting for some Core units so the patching can begin

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Comprising a choice of an empty enclosure plus a series of separately available individual 'Core' effect units, detailed below; or curated, ready-to-go 'Complete' systems, Pittsburgh's Patch Box system looks likely to enthral those of us who like to get our sonic hands dirty.

You'll be able to get your hands on the range from June. You'll find more info at Pittsburgh's website, and dollar pricing details at the bottom of this page.

PITTSBURGH PATCH BOX PRESS RELEASE

TIME BOX

The Time Box Complete is a modular time machine driven by our voltage controllable Analog Replicator delay and Reverb modules paired with a dual modulation source, LPG multi-mode VCA, filter and lopass gate module, and a dual signal splitter. The expandable Time Box Core distills time travel to the Analog Replicator and dual modulation source with 20hp of space available to customize with Pittsburgh Modular, Dwarfcraft, Studio Electronics, or other compatible eurorack modules.

FILTER BOX

Filter and destroy! The Filter Box Complete attacks with a pair of highly tuned filters and analog signal crushing. The state variable Filter module provides creamy, voltage controlled low pass, high pass, band pass, and notch filters while the LPG module adds an aggressive, modern filter, VCA, and lopass gate. Destruction comes compliments of Crush, a voltage controlled analog downsampler signal smashing module. Modulation and control are handled with a set of modules including an Envelope Follower, dual modulation source, and dual signal splitter. The power of the Filter Box Core system comes from the flexibility of the state variable Filter, control of envelope follower, and modulation of a dual low frequency oscillator leaving 18hp to fill with more Pittsburgh Modular, Dwarfcraft, Studio Electronics, or other compatible eurorack modules.

DWARF BOX

We asked our friends at Dwarfcraft to design a fully voltage controlled modular version of the epic Devi Ever Big Distortion Sound Machine and wow did they deliver! The Dwarf Box Complete offers unprecedented signal routing between the Big Distortion Sound Machine and our own state variable Filter. Complex modulation is provided by the Chain Reactor, a voltage influenced, quad low frequency oscillaltor. A noise source, sample and hold, glide, and voltage inversion are included compliments of the Toolbox module. The Dwarf Box Core system includes the Dwarfcraft Big Distortion Sound Machine and a dual modulation source with 20hp of space available to customize with Pittsburgh Modular, Dwarfcraft, Studio Electronics, or other compatible eurorack modules.

PHASE BOX

Over the top in every way the Phase Box Complete, is built on the power of a 16 stage, analog phase shifter module. The large number of phase shifting stages allows for richer phasing, deeper tremolo effects, and multiple complex modulation options. Matched with a LPG multi-mode VCA, filter and lopass gate module, dual modulation source module, and a dual signal splitter module, the Phase Box Complete is an unmatched sonic labratory for signal modulation. The Phase Box Core strips the modular phase shifter pedal down to just the essentials. A Phase Shifter module paired with a dual modulation source leaving 20hp to fill with more Pittsburgh Modular, Dwarfcraft, Studio Electronics, or other compatible eurorack modules.

PATCH BOX ENCLOSURE

The Patch Box is not just another empty eurorack case. It ships packed with the functionality of five highly tuned modules integrated into the heavy duty steel enclosure.

To protect your instrument's tone, we included true bypass switching. Once the Patch Box is engaged, the audio signal passes through a unique preamp with extremely high headroom and a pair of fully buffered outputs. Custom engineered soft limiting circuitry built into the preamp adds everything from clean gain to sweet distortion without overdriving the modules within the Patch Box.

Dual, assignable expression pedal inputs allow the Patch Box to integrate 3rd party expression pedals anywhere into the signal path. This allows for realtime foot control of any voltage controllable parameter. Or split the signal from the foot controller and control two parameters at once.

Dual, assignable A/B footswitches expand signal routing options. Perfect for use as on/off switches or to flip between two signals, the footswitches can be patched up to enable/disable individual modules or route audio and control voltages. Patch a modulation source such as an LFO or external expression pedal through the footswitch to enable or disable the modulation while playing. Patch the outputs of two effects into one of the footswitches to bounce between effects. With two independent, patchable footswitches, there are countless options for realtime signal routing.

The preamp has dual buffered outputs to allow for complex signal routing, but for patching a single modulation or audio source into two destinations, the patchable signal splitter is a perfect solution. Also known as a multiple, the signal splitter has one input and two outputs allowing any signal to be routed to two destinations.

The last stage of the Patch Box signal path is a master output level control. Adjust the output signal level to connect with a wide range of devices.

The Patch Box is available as an empty case, ready to customize with a huge selection of Pittsburgh Modular, Dwarfcraft, or other compatible eurorack format modules. The Patch Box is also available in a number of preconfigured 'Complete' and 'Core' effects systems that highlight the wide range of Pittsburgh Modular and Dwarfcraft effects modules. Stunning filters, character rich analog delays, sweeping phase shifters, nasty distortion, and much more are available to interact with and manipulate in entirely new ways.

AVAILABILITY, PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION

The Patch Box Enclosure begins shipping to our dealers in May with a suggested retail price of $349.

Patch Box Complete and Patch Box Core systems will begin shipping in June with the suggested retail prices listed below. Detailed information on the individual Patch Box Core and Patch Box Complete systems will be available soon.

Time Box Core - Suggested Retail Price $779

Time Box Complete - Suggested Retail Price $1,199

Filter Box Core - Suggested Retail Price $679

Filter Box Complete - Suggested Retail Price $1,199

Dwarf Box Core - Suggested Retail Price $799

Dwarf Box Complete - Suggested Retail Price $1,199