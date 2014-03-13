Musikmesse 2014: Single-ended bass amp head Blutsturz announced

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Palmer Musical Instruments introduced a rather sci-fi looking amp head in Frankfurt this week, with a similarly colourful name: Blutsturz.

Despite bearing a passing resemblance to HAL 9000, this amp head sounds like a distinctly benevolent team member. It's equipped with a KT120 end tube that can achieve 20 W amplifier power, offers a wide variety of sounds, includes an inbuilt speaker sim - and also offers looped effects. Here's what its manufacturers had to say.

Palmer Musical Instruments Press Release

For some time now, new products from Palmer Musical Instruments have attracted attention for more than just technical finesse and unique design. With a new single-ended amplifier, the unconventional naming tradition continues.

The "Blutsturz" is a Class A amp head, equipped with a seemingly modest KT120 end tube that achieves an impressive 20 W amplifier power. It offers a consciously Spartan single-channel circuit with controls for Gain, Tone and Master Volume, immense flexibility and a full range of organic amp sounds. Two switchable amplification stages enable all bases to be covered: from clean to a crunchy, harmonically rich amplifier distortion, up to the ultimate Heavy Metal sound.

For direct recording on stage and in the studio, a PDI09, the almost legendary Palmer speaker simulator, is integrated in the "Blutsturz", which, naturally, can also be switched off. On top of this, the amp has been fitted with its own dummy load, should you decide to use it without speakers. The simulated signal is applied to a balanced XLR output.

The effects loop of the "Blutsturz" can be activated by a footswitch or taken pure from the signal path. Thus, all looped effects can be switch on and off, with just a kick. Last but not least, the "porthole" also deserves a special mention. The large, round window shows the amplifier Gain and mid distortion in colour, highlighting the unique concept of the "Blutsturz".

