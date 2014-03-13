Home News Musikmesse 2014: New Fret-King and Vintage guitars roll into town By Ric Rawlins 2014-03-13T16:38:00.71Z Three new signature models among guitars being showcased Shares The first of three new artist models on display at Frankfurt, this one's a John Etheridge signature model. Fret King Black Label Elise 'JE' Prev Page 1 of 11 Next Prev Page 1 of 11 Next The second signature guitar in JHS' showcase is this Parker Lundgren model. Fret King Black Label Exige 'PL' Prev Page 2 of 11 Next Prev Page 2 of 11 Next The Jerry Donahue model from the Black Label range. Fret King Black Label 'JDD' Prev Page 3 of 11 Next Prev Page 3 of 11 Next This offset double cutaway rock monster is making its European debut at Musikmesse. The Black Label Exige Standard Prev Page 4 of 11 Next Prev Page 4 of 11 Next The Vintage electrics range are on display this year, with this model showcasing a particularly contemporary style. Vintage V120 Prev Page 5 of 11 Next Prev Page 5 of 11 Next The second reissued Vintage electric to go on display in the JHS showcase. Vintage V130 Prev Page 6 of 11 Next Prev Page 6 of 11 Next Vintage 'Rock Series' introduces both hardtail and vibrato instruments that are sleek and stylish and exude serious tone and power. Vintage VRS130 Prev Page 7 of 11 Next Prev Page 7 of 11 Next The second of two in the VIntage 'Rock Series' at Musikmesse. Vintage VRS150 Prev Page 8 of 11 Next Prev Page 8 of 11 Next Vintage will show the new Vintage V58JD ReIssued which uses Wilkinson single coil pickups custom wound to Jerry Donahue's own specs. Vintage V58JDAB Prev Page 9 of 11 Next Prev Page 9 of 11 Next Vintage's new range of V80 and V90 basses feature 'Roll-Control' which lets users roll between single coil and double coil sounds. Vintage V80 Prev Page 10 of 11 Next Prev Page 10 of 11 Next The second of two Vintage models to hit the stand at JHS' stall this year. Vintage V90 Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Shares