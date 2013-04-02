Musikmesse 2013: Washburn unveils Parallaxe metal guitar range

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Washburn Guitars has lifted the lid on a huge new range of uncompromising shred-ready guitars under a new sub-brand, Parallaxe.

Due to make their debut at the forthcoming Musikmesse 2013, there are a total of 17 six-, seven- and eight-string models, featuring some truly impressive components, including Buzz Feiten tuning systems, Floyd Rose original tremolos, brass block bridges, Grover locking tuners, and USA Seymour Duncan and EMG pickups.

This is no meek toe-in-the-water launch and Washburn is certainly talking a big game, dubbing Parallaxe “the perfect shred machine”. If they can deliver anything near that at the projected street prices of 599 to 999 EUR (approx. £506 to £846 or $768 to $1282 direct conversion), then metallers may well have something to be getting excited about when they hit retailers' shelves this autumn.

Within the new range are three series: the double cutaway PXMs and PXSs and the single cutaway PXLs. Each series has it's own range of options, including different woods, switching upgrades, soft/hard tails and different pickup combinations.

In fact, just about the only things that are consistent across all of the Parallaxes are the ebony fretboards and Buzz Feiten tuning systems. Click through the gallery to see them all.