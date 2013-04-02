Musikmesse 2013: Washburn unveils Parallaxe metal guitar range
Intro
MUSIKMESSE 2013: Washburn Guitars has lifted the lid on a huge new range of uncompromising shred-ready guitars under a new sub-brand, Parallaxe.
Due to make their debut at the forthcoming Musikmesse 2013, there are a total of 17 six-, seven- and eight-string models, featuring some truly impressive components, including Buzz Feiten tuning systems, Floyd Rose original tremolos, brass block bridges, Grover locking tuners, and USA Seymour Duncan and EMG pickups.
This is no meek toe-in-the-water launch and Washburn is certainly talking a big game, dubbing Parallaxe “the perfect shred machine”. If they can deliver anything near that at the projected street prices of 599 to 999 EUR (approx. £506 to £846 or $768 to $1282 direct conversion), then metallers may well have something to be getting excited about when they hit retailers' shelves this autumn.
Within the new range are three series: the double cutaway PXMs and PXSs and the single cutaway PXLs. Each series has it's own range of options, including different woods, switching upgrades, soft/hard tails and different pickup combinations.
In fact, just about the only things that are consistent across all of the Parallaxes are the ebony fretboards and Buzz Feiten tuning systems. Click through the gallery to see them all.
Washburn Parallaxe PXM20EFTBM
The Parallaxe PXM Series features a choice of mahogany and alder bodies, some with quilted maple tops. Necks are maple (five-ply on the seven- and eight-string models) with super jumbo frets and bridges vary between fixed Tune-O-Matic and Floyd Rose models. Finally, pickups come in the form of Seymour Duncan Jazz/TB6 humbuckers, EMG 85/81s or EMG 707/808s.
Washburn Parallaxe PXM20FRFBCBM
Washburn Parallaxe PXM27EC
Washburn Parallaxe PXM10FRQTBM
Washburn Parallaxe PXM18EB
Washburn Parallaxe PXS20FRTBB
The most immediately noticeable difference between the PXS and the aforementioned PXM guitars is the sharper 6-in-line Washburn headstock design. Necks are one-piece quartersawn maple on alder/mahogany with flame maple veneer bodies. The Seymour Duncan Jazz/TB6 or EMG 85/81 humbucker combinations remain in place and there are parallel/series switching options available.
Washburn Parallaxe PXS20EC
Washburn Parallaxe PXS10EDLXTBM
Washburn Parallaxe PXS10FRDLXWB
Washburn Parallaxe PXS10EC
Washburn Parallaxe PXS10FRQTR
Washburn Parallaxe PXL20EWH
The single cutaway PXL series features one-piece mahogany 'Idol' shaped bodies (with the options of a maple cap), Tune-O-Matic bridges and set one-piece mahogany necks. Seymour Duncan Jazz/TB6 or EMG 85/81 humbucker combinations are available and there are, again, parallel/series switching upgrades to be had.
Washburn Parallaxe PXL20B
Washburn Parallaxe PXL10QWBM
Washburn Parallaxe PXL10WA
Washburn Parallaxe PXL10EC
