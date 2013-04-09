Musikmesse 2013: Blackstar rolls out Metal Amps range

Musikmesse 2013: Blackstar has announced the Metal Amps Range, a line of high-gain valve amps specifically catering to metal-head guitarists.
Based on the company's successful HT-1 and HT-5 amps, the range runs from the diminutive the HT Metal 1R 1 watt combo up to the HT Metal 100 head, and are custom built to unleash your inner riff-meister.
Blackstar press release
Blackstar Metal Amps Range
A high-gain series of valve amplifiers based around the highly successful and award-winning HT-1, HT-5 and Venue products. These models will be specially voiced and cosmetically styled to appeal specifically to metal guitarists.
HT METAL 1R, HT METAL 1RH Specification:
Innovative 1 Watt combo
1 x ECC83 and 1 x ECC82
Unique push-pull power amp design
Two channels
8" speaker (only applicable to the HT Metal 1R)
Extreme gain and tone
Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
Speaker emulated output, stereo MP3 / Line input
External speaker output
Reverb
Custom ‘metal´ styling
Metal logo
HT METAL 5R, HT METAL 5RH Specification:
Innovative 5 Watt combo
1 x ECC83 and 1 x 12BH7
Unique push-pull power amp design
Two footswitchable channels (footswitch included)
12" Blackstar Blackbird speaker (only applicable to the HT Metal 5R)
Extreme gain and tone
Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing
Effects loop with effects level switch
Reverb
Custom ‘metal´ styling
Metal logo
HT METAL 60 Specification:
60 Watt valve combo
2 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 2 x 6L6
Three footswitchable channels (footswitch included)
2 x 12" speakers
Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
Clean Voice switch
Presence
Resonance
Master Volume
Digital reverb with dark/bright switch
Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing
Effects loop with effects level switch
Reverb with dark/ light switch
Custom ‘metal´ styling
Metal logo
HT METAL 100 Specification:
100 Watt valve head
2 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 4 x 6L6
Three footswitchable channels (footswitch included)
Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
Clean Voice switch
Presence
Resonance
Master Volume
Digital reverb with dark/bright switch
Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing
Effects loop with effects level switch
Reverb with dark/light switch
Custom ‘metal´ styling
Metal logo