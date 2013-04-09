Musikmesse 2013: Blackstar rolls out Metal Amps range

Bring the rock with Blackstar's new all-valve Metal range

Musikmesse 2013: Blackstar has announced the Metal Amps Range, a line of high-gain valve amps specifically catering to metal-head guitarists.

Based on the company's successful HT-1 and HT-5 amps, the range runs from the diminutive the HT Metal 1R 1 watt combo up to the HT Metal 100 head, and are custom built to unleash your inner riff-meister.

Blackstar press release

Blackstar Metal Amps Range

A high-gain series of valve amplifiers based around the highly successful and award-winning HT-1, HT-5 and Venue products. These models will be specially voiced and cosmetically styled to appeal specifically to metal guitarists.

HT METAL 1R, HT METAL 1RH Specification:

Innovative 1 Watt combo

1 x ECC83 and 1 x ECC82

Unique push-pull power amp design

Two channels

8" speaker (only applicable to the HT Metal 1R)

Extreme gain and tone

Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Speaker emulated output, stereo MP3 / Line input

External speaker output

Reverb

Custom ‘metal´ styling

Metal logo

HT METAL 5R, HT METAL 5RH Specification:

Innovative 5 Watt combo

1 x ECC83 and 1 x 12BH7

Unique push-pull power amp design

Two footswitchable channels (footswitch included)

12" Blackstar Blackbird speaker (only applicable to the HT Metal 5R)

Extreme gain and tone

Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Reverb

Custom ‘metal´ styling

Metal logo

HT METAL 60 Specification:

60 Watt valve combo

2 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 2 x 6L6

Three footswitchable channels (footswitch included)

2 x 12" speakers

Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Clean Voice switch

Presence

Resonance

Master Volume

Digital reverb with dark/bright switch

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Reverb with dark/ light switch

Custom ‘metal´ styling

Metal logo

HT METAL 100 Specification:

100 Watt valve head

2 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 4 x 6L6

Three footswitchable channels (footswitch included)

Patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Clean Voice switch

Presence

Resonance

Master Volume

Digital reverb with dark/bright switch

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 / 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Reverb with dark/light switch

Custom ‘metal´ styling

Metal logo