Musikmesse 2012 video: AddString - fit an extra string to your acoustic guitar

MUSIKMESSE 2012: One of the more intriguing guitar products in Frankfurt this year is AddString, an innovative new accessory that enables you to fit an extra steel string to your acoustic guitar .

Why would you want to do this? Well, Martin's HD7 Roger McGuinn signature acoustic includes a seventh octave G string which captures some of the chime and jangle of a 12-string without the associated tuning issues from which most 12-strings suffer.

The interesting thing about the AddString is that it allows you to add an octave G to almost any steel-string acoustic without drilling or serious modification, and also includes a clever way to clip the additional seventh string out of the way when it isn't required.

Hands-on

Inventor Harald Gillis explains how it all works in our video, but our first impressions after a few minutes of use is that AddString works very well indeed.

AddString doesn't look too intrusive and the only permanent modification required is to cut a shallow, barely visible groove in your guitar's nut to accommodate the extra string. There's even a handy tool included in the kit to help you do this.

Sonically, the octave G brings a genuine 12-string character to proceedings, and it's a genuinely pretty tone with a real flavour of 1970s Americana.

Visit AddString for more.