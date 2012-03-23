Musikmesse 2012: Gibson reveals new 2012 Les Paul Standard

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Although official information is thin on the ground - there's nothing concrete on gibson.com at the time of writing - we can confirm that Gibson has updated the Les Paul Standard for 2012.

Last updated in 2008, the 2012 Gibson Les Paul Standard now comes loaded with a pair of Burstbucker Pro Split Coil pickups. Interestingly, push-pull volume and tone controls give access not just to coil-split sounds but also, via the neck pickup's tone control, a phase switch (think Peter Green) and via the bridge tone control, a bypass function that sends the signal from the bridge Burstbucker straight to the output jack for an extra kick of aggression.

The neck has a '60s profile with a compound radius, genuine rosewood fingerboard, while the body is weight relieved.

The following pricing and finishes are rumoured, but unconfirmed: Blue Mist, Ebony, Goldtop (£1899)

'Premium Plus Top' finishes at £1999: Trans Black, Desert Burst (Lefthand option), Fireball (LH option), Honeyburst (LH option), Heritage Cherry Sunburst (LH option), Lightburst (LH option), Trans Amber (LH option), Tea Burst (LH option).

More to follow...