Musikmesse 2011: Admira launches Alba and Diana acoustic guitars

Admira alba and diana

Admira has announced two new classical acoustic guitar additions, Alba and Diana, available in the UK in time for the Frankfurt Musikmesse in April. Both models are built in the Far East, keeping prices low.

Alba

The Alba is an entry-level version of its older sibling, the Almeria, available in either 4/4 or 3/4 size. Both feature a pine top, sapelli back and sides, mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard. UK RRP is £89.95 for the 3/4, £99.95 for the 4/4.

Diana

The Diana is full size and features the same wood combination as the Alba bar the top which is solid cedar. RRP is £149.95.

See Admira and Barnes & Mullins for more.