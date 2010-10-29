MUSIC's LIVE at PMT Birmingham

PRESS RELEASE: If you haven't heard already, the MUSIC's LIVE event is being held at PMT Birmingham in-store on Sat 6th and Sun 7th November and now withover 30of the worlds leading brand names and suppliers confirmed for the event it is set to be a truly spectacular weekend.
With unbelievable show prices, great one-off deals and endless product demos throughout the weekend, this is a great opportunity to expand on current equipment, get the latest updates on new items or buy your special Christmas gifts at affordable low prices. Special interest free finance packages will be available, and usual part exchanges are welcome. PMT will be joined by:-
Korg
Se mics
Focusrite
KRK
Novation
Martin
Schecter
Mesa
Aer
G7th
Gibson
Faith
Admira
Lag
Crafter
Daddario
Ev
Ashdown
Marshall
Rcf
Peavey
ESP
Fender
Vox
Orange
Blackstar
Roland
Yamaha
Eigenharp
Line 6
Bose
Drums
Yamaha
Tama
Zildjian
Roland
Evans
Aquarian
Sabian
Many more to be confirmed!
There will be specialist staff at hand to share their knowledge and advice for all names above and UNBEATABLE OFFERS available for one weekend only...... everyone will be given an offers sheet with all deals available on the weekend so noone will miss out on these great opportunities..... get down to PMT Birmingham for the best music experience of 2010!
The Musician's ULTIMATE WEEKEND - Sat 6th & Sun 7th November 2010
@ PMT Birmingham
136 Lawley Middleway, Birmingham, West Midlands, B4 7XX
Tel: 0121-359 5056
Information taken from official press release, for more visit PMT
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter