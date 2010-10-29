MUSIC's LIVE at PMT Birmingham

PRESS RELEASE: If you haven't heard already, the MUSIC's LIVE event is being held at PMT Birmingham in-store on Sat 6th and Sun 7th November and now withover 30of the worlds leading brand names and suppliers confirmed for the event it is set to be a truly spectacular weekend.

With unbelievable show prices, great one-off deals and endless product demos throughout the weekend, this is a great opportunity to expand on current equipment, get the latest updates on new items or buy your special Christmas gifts at affordable low prices. Special interest free finance packages will be available, and usual part exchanges are welcome. PMT will be joined by:-

Korg

Se mics

Focusrite

KRK

Novation

Martin

Schecter

Mesa

Aer

G7th

Gibson

Faith

Admira

Lag

Crafter

Daddario

Ev

Ashdown

Marshall

Rcf

Peavey

ESP

Fender

Vox

Orange

Blackstar

Roland

Yamaha

Eigenharp

Line 6

Bose

Drums

Yamaha

Tama

Zildjian

Roland

Evans

Aquarian

Sabian

Many more to be confirmed!

There will be specialist staff at hand to share their knowledge and advice for all names above and UNBEATABLE OFFERS available for one weekend only...... everyone will be given an offers sheet with all deals available on the weekend so noone will miss out on these great opportunities..... get down to PMT Birmingham for the best music experience of 2010!

The Musician's ULTIMATE WEEKEND - Sat 6th & Sun 7th November 2010

@ PMT Birmingham

136 Lawley Middleway, Birmingham, West Midlands, B4 7XX

Tel: 0121-359 5056

