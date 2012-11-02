MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Slightly later than usual (sorry!) we bring you our weekly round-up of the new music that MusicRadar's team members have been enjoying this week.

Temples - Prisms

Beautifully put together psyche-pop that sort of reminds me of The Bees while simultaneously making me wish this sort of thing was played on Radio One all day, every day. The country would be better off for it. Well done Temples, brilliant debut single (out 12 November). (Rob Power)

Four Tet - Lion (Jamie XX remix)

The XX's beat maker Jamie Smith reworks this cut from Keiren Hebden's excellent recent LP, Pink. It's a lovely, understated remix, heavy on the atmospheric piano chords and delicate percussion. (Si Truss)

Tom Odell - Can't Pretend

Since a friend of mine first played this song to me two weeks ago I haven't been able to get this Jeff Buckley-esque songwriter out of my head. This is a very promising young artist who, at the age of 21, can write songs that Elton John would be proud of. (Lee Kiernan)

Beneath The Beach - In Defence Of Carbs

It's borderline impossible not to at least be intrigued by a band that calls their music "post-dance-math-step" and have a tune called In Defence Of Carbs. Weird samples, drums that make you want to dance like a dad at a disco and needly guitar riffs - that'll do nicely. (RP)

Reckless Love - Born To Break Your Heart

Reckless Love are just plain ridiculous, which is what makes them stand out from other modern bands that have tried to revive the '80s. That particular decade may be long gone but for some of us there is still a place for it in our ears. (LK)