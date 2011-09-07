MusicRadar album round-up: September 2011

Pick of the month:

Laura Marling - A Creature I Don’t Know - 12 September (Virgin)

Laura Marling’s career is makes for a pleasing success story - seemingly without the need for flashy PR campaigns or massive hits she’s picked up two Mercury nominations and a Brit award. Her third album sees her expanding her guitar playing style to pick up on various folk and jazz influences.

Listen: Laura Marling - Sophia

Four more to check out:

St Vincent - Strange Mercy - 12 September (4AD)

St Vincent - aka Annie Erin Clark - is an American multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter who has formerly played with The Polyphonic Spree, Sufjan Stevens and collaborated with Bon Iver. Strange Mercy, her third solo effort, is both her most immediate and most accomplished release so far.

Listen: St Vincent - Surgeon

The Rapture - In The Grace Of Your Love - 5 September (DFA)

The Rapture’s dance-punk classic House Of Jealous Lovers has been an indie-dancefloor mainstay ever since its release all the way back in 2003. Now the band return with their first album in five years.

Listen: The Rapture - In The Grace Of Your Love



Little Roy - Battle For Seattle - 5 September (Ark Recordings)

Jamaican reggae legend Little Roy releases an entire album of Nirvana covers. A little gimmicky perhaps, but pulled off with enough skill to go beyond sheer novelty value.

Listen: Little Roy - Come As You are

Dream Theater - A Dramatic Turn Of Events - 12 September (Roadrunner Records)

The prog-metal behemoths return with their first release since the addition of new drummer Mike Magini - check out our track-by-track preview courtesy of guitarist John Petrucci to find out more, or our recent interview with keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

Listen: Dream Theater - On The Backs Of Angels