Nirvana's Nevermind Deluxe and Super Deluxe edition tracklistings revealed

2011 is shaping up to be a very good year for Nirvana fans. Twenty years on from its release, the seismic, all-conquering Nevermind is set for Deluxe and Super Deluxe treatment on 26 September.

The Deluxe edition will contain a remastered version of the original album, plus B-sides and a second disc featuring the Smart Studios demo sessions, BBC sessions and boombox rehearsals.

The Super Deluxe edition contains even more, with the addition of Butch Vig's original album mixes and audio and video footage of the band's Halloween performance at Seattle's Paramount Theatre on 31 October 1991 which fans will recognise from the performances of Breed, Polly, About A Girl and Endless Nameless on Live! Tonight! Sold Out!!

The Super Deluxe edition is limited to 10,000 copies in the US and a further 30,000 worldwide.

All in all there's not much that hardcore fans won't have heard before either on bootlegs or the With The Lights Out boxset, but it's still a cool package that documents the evolution of the most important rock album of the 1990s.

Still controversial

In addition, 27 July saw the album's artwork - recently voted by MusicRadar users to be the second greatest album cover of all time - pulled by Facebook for apparently contravening its terms of use. The Nirvana Twitter account posted the official removal notice but everything seems to have been resolved as at the time of writing - 28 July - the Nirvana Facebook page was once again displaying the iconic cover image.

Nirvana fans should also look out for 1991: The Year Punk Broke, which finally makes its DVD debut on 6 September and features the band alongside the likes of Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr on the European festival circuit just weeks before they would become global superstars.

Here at MusicRadar we have some very special Nirvana features planned for September to celebrate Nevermind's 20th anniversary, so stay tuned. Check out the Deluxe and Super Deluxe edition tracklistings below, but in the meantime, this is why we all still care:

The Deluxe edition tracklisting:

CD one

Original album:

Smells Like Teen Spirit

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Breed

Lithium

Polly

Territorial Pissings

Drain You

Lounge Act

Stay Away

On A Plain

Something In The Way



B-sides:

Even In His Youth

Aneurysm

Curmudgeon

D-7 (live at the BBC)

Been A Son (live)

School (live)

Drain You (live)

Sliver (live)

Polly (live)



CD two

The Smart Studio Sessions:

In Bloom (previously unreleased)

Imodium (previously unreleased)

Lithium (previously unreleased)

Polly (previously unreleased mix)

Pay To Play

Here She Comes Now

Dive (previously unreleased)

Sappy (previously unreleased)



The Boombox Rehearsals:

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Verse Chorus Verse (previously unreleased)

Territorial Pissings (previously unreleased)

Lounge Act (previously unreleased)

Come As You Are

Old Age (previously unreleased)

Something In The Way (previously unreleased)

On A Plain (previously unreleased)

BBC Sessions:

Drain You (previously unreleased)

Something In The Way (previously unreleased)

The Super Deluxe edition tracklisting (CDs one and two as per Deluxe edition):

CD three

The Devonshire Mixes:

Smells Like Teen Spirit

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Breed

Lithium

Territorial Pissings

Drain You

Lounge Act

Stay Away

On A Plain

Something In The Way

CD four & DVD

Live At The Paramount Theatre:

Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

Aneurysm

Drain You

School

Floyd The Barber

Smells Like Teen Spirit

About A Girl

Polly

Breed

Sliver

Love Buzz

Lithium

Been A Son

Negative Creep

On A Plain

Blew

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings

Endless, Nameless

DVD only

Music videos:

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Come As You Are

Lithium

In Bloom