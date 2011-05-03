MusicRadar album round-up: May 2011

Welcome to May's edition of our monthly album review feature. Again we've taken a quick look at some of our favourite musical treats scheduled for release over the coming weeks. We'll kick things off with a record that's been sounding lovely on our office stereo in the sun over the past couple of weeks...

As always, use the comments section below, Facebook and Twitter to let us know what you've been listening to, what releases you're excited about and what you think of our verdict on things.

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter