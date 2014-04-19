Music Festivals 2014: Where to find variety
When most of us are asked what kind of music we like, the classic (if perhaps clichéd) answer is that, actually, we tend to like a diverse range of genres.
So with that in mind, let's take a look at the festivals that are aware of this maxim: the ones that throw together a broad range of genres to create an eye-opening experience. These are the events with an instinctive awareness that, if the music's good, it just don't matter what label you stick on it.
Bonnaroo
Headliners: Elton John, Kanye West, Jack White
Location: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tennessee, USA
Best reason to go: Jack White's back with a new album this year, and this could be one of the first live opportunities to hear the thing.
Other line-up highlights: Lionel Richie, Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, Flaming Lips, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Damon Albarn
Tickets: General admission sold out, but VIP tickets (pairs only) are $85.90 per pair
Bestival
Headliners: OutKast, Chic Ft Nile Rodgers, Foals, Beck
Location: Robin Hill, Isle of Wight
Best reason to go: Fancy dress is a huge part of Bestival and this year's theme is 'desert island disco'. That aside, you'll find films in the forest, musical bingo and loads more.
Other line-up highlights: Busta Rhymes, Disclosure, Paloma Faith, Basement Jaxx, Caribou
Tickets: Adult passes from Thursday are £195
Green Man Festival
Headliners: Beirut, Anna Calvi, Simian Mobile Disco + more TBA
Location: Brecon Beacons, Wales
Best reason to go: Green Man has evolved from being a folk festival to becoming one of the best alternative events around - plus the scenery is superb.
Other line-up highlights: Bill Callahan, Teleman, Real Estate, Lanterns On The Lake
Tickets: Adult tickets are £166.50
Lollapalooza
Headliners: Eminem, Kings of Leon, Outkast, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Skrillex
Location: Grant Park, Chicago, USA
Best reason to go: The greatest line-up of cross genre talent that isn't called 'Glastonbury'.
Other line-up highlights: Broken Bells, Interpol, White Denim, Royal Blood
Tickets: Sold out, although platinum passes and travel packages are available
Glastonbury Festival
Headliners: Kasabian, Skrillex, Lana Del Rey, Arcade Fire, Jack White, The Black Keys, Pixies
Location: Worthy Farm, Pilton, UK
Best reason to go: The festival's green area is like a wild west of underground arts, yoga, debate and ethical lifestyle ideas.
Other line-up highlights: Massive Attack, MGMT, Warpaint, Lily Allen, Disclosure,Dolly Parton, Blondie
Tickets: General admission tickets are £215. Although Glastonbury is sold out, there will be a re-sale of any cancelled tickets from 27 April
T In The Park
Headliners: Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris, Arctic Monkeys
Location: Balado, Kinross-shire, Scotland
Best reason to go: If you're young this festival's ideal, as it features a diverse range of contemporary dance and rock acts.
Other line-up highlights: Pixies, Disclosure, Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand
Tickets: Weekend camping from £203.95
Latitude
Headliners: Damon Albarn, The Black Keys, Two Door Cinema Club, Mogwai
Location: Henham Park, Suffolk, UK
Best reason to go: With stages dedicated to comedy, theatre, film, poetry and even literature, Latitude boasts much more than top musical acts.
Other line-up highlights: Bombay Bicycle Club, Haim, Jon Ronson
Tickets: Weekend adult tickets are £195.50
Main Square
Headliners: David Guetta, The Black Keys, MGMT, Iron Maiden
Location: Arras, Pas-de-Calais, France
Best reason for going: A diverse but strong bill under guaranteed sunny skies.
Other line-up highlights: Skrillex, Alice in Chains, Foals
Tickets: Tickets are €49-€59 per day, camping for four nights is €25 on top
Isle of Wight Festival
Headliners: Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Calvin Harris, Kings of Leon, Biffy Clyro
Location: Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight
Best reason for going: Since starting in 1968 with Jefferson Airplane headlining, the festival has grown with the times, now boasting diverse acts, a kids' zone, a forested area and bathing tubs.
Other line-up highlights: Peace, Suede, Katy B
Tickets: Adult weekend passes are £290