Music Festivals 2014: Rock and metal
Intro
2014 is set to be a vintage year for axe-wielders from across the spectrum, all prepared to deliver high-volume intensityin a blizzard of pyrotechnics.
Among the heavyweights returning this year are Nine Inch Nails, Metallica, Kings of Leon, Iron Maiden, Guns 'N' Roses and Pixies. But where are you gonna see them? Step this way to find out!
Reading and Leeds
Headliners: Blink 182, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys
Location: Richfield Avenue (Reading) Bramham Park (Leeds), UK
Best reason to go: As demonstrated at the Brit Awards, at which they won pretty much every gong available, 2014 is the year of the Arctic Monkeys.
Other line-up highlights: Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Bombay Bicycle Club
Tickets: £213 for Reading weekend tickets or Leeds weekend tickets
FM4 Frequency
Headliners: Queens of the Stone Age, Biffy Clyro, Blink 182
Location: Green Park, St. Pölten, Austria
Best reason to go: Nothing will beat rocking out with Josh Homme and his Queens of the Stone Age at this legendary event.
Other line-up highlights: Placebo, Skrillex, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
Tickets: Complete festival pass is €158.90
Alt Fest
Headliners: Marilyn Manson, Gary Numan, Cradle of Filth
Location: Boughton Estate, Northamptonshire, UK
Best reason to go: A rare chance to see the demonic one himself, Marilyn Manson, in action.
Other line-up highlights: Killing Joke, The Cult, Peter Hook and the Light
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £115
Primavera
Headliners: Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age
Location: Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, Spain
Best reason to go: A blockbuster line-up of radical music heroes. In the sun!
Other line-up highlights: The National, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Haim
Tickets: Weekend tickets from €204.75
Rock Werchter
Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Pixies, Kings of Leon, The Black Keys
Location: Festival Park, Werchter, Belgium
Best reason to go: It's neck and next between Metallica and Pixies for us - but either way the bill is incredible.
Other line-up highlights: Interpol, Damon Albarn, Skrillex, Placebo, Franz Ferdinand
Tickets: Sold out, but there is a waiting list for one day tickets at €83
Rock AM Ring
Headliners: Linkin Park, Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Kings of Leon
Location: Nürburg, Nuremberg, Germany
Best reason to go: Just look at the bands playing! This is the German equivalent of Reading and Leeds, held simultaneously in South and West Germany.
Other line-up highlights: Nine Inch Nails, The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold
Tickets: Four day passes from €213,50
Download
Headliners: Aerosmith, Linkin Park, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Fall Out Boy
Location: Donington Park, Leicestershire, UK
Best reason for going: In Britain at least, this is the heaviest of the heavy.
Other line-up highlights: Status Quo, The Offspring, Trivium
Tickets: Weekend camping tickets £205
Rock On The Range
Headliners: Guns 'n' Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Kid Rock
Location: Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Best reason for going: To see if Axl Rose turns up on time.
Other line-up highlights: Slayer, Staind, Living Colour
Tickets: Weekend stadium pass $119.50 plus booking fee