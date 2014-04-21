Music Festivals 2014: Family friendly
Intro
If you think your festival going days are over just because you've got a family, think again. There are plenty of magical events around that are great for kids without forgetting to deliver fun for adults too.
The best of them mix kids entertainment with timeless musical acts, meaning an inclusive experience that won't see anyone getting left behind. Here's our pick of some of the top events!
Camp Bestival
Headliners: Basement Jaxx, James, De La Soul, Johnny Marr, Sinead O'Conner, Skatalites
Location: Lulworth Castle, Dorset, UK
Best reason to go: Aside from some classy musical acts, a whole section of the site is dedicated to kids, with a big top circus, go-carts, a toddler's area and more.
Other line-up highlights: Peter Hook and the Light, Public Service Broadcasting, Laura Mvula
Tickets: Adult weekend camping from Thursday £195 / 11-14 year olds £88 / 5-10 year olds £20 / Under 4's free
Bonnaroo
Headliners: Elton John, Kanye West, Jack White
Location: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tennessee, USA
Best reason to go: Jack White's back with a new album this year, while the Kidz Jam area inspires a love of music, culture and creativity for the little 'uns.
Other line-up highlights: Lionel Richie, Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, Flaming Lips, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Damon Albarn
Tickets: VIP tickets (pairs only) are $85.90 per pair, while kids go free up too the age of six
Wychwood
Headiners: The Stranglers, Boomtown Rats, The Levellers, Craig Charles DJ set
Location: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire, UK
Best reason to go: Punk legends turned pop heroes The Stranglers will be amazing, plus there's a kids' literature festival, workshops, healing tent and more.
Other line-up highlights: Reef, Newton Faulkner, 10cc's Graham Gouldman
Tickets: Weekend adult £125 / 10-15 year olds £60 / 5-9 year olds £20.00 / Under 5's free
Larmer Tree Festival
Headliners: Tom Jones, Frank Turner, Squeeze
Location: Larmer Tree Gardens, Nr. Salisbury, UK
Best reason to go: Mr Jones will be swivelling his hips live once again, while the kids' area offers shows, dance, puppetry and mini-gigs.
Other line-up highlights: Public Service Broadcasting, Staff Benda Bilili
Tickets: Four day adult £185 / Youth £120 / Child £60
Oregon Jamboree Music Festival
Headliners: Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Miranda Lambert
Location: 401 Main St, Sweet Home, Oregon, USA
Best reason to go: A trailer park lets you "sleep near the tunes", while there are children’s activities and special displays in the Kids Zone and numerous opportunities for outdoor activities.
Other line-up highlights: Billy Currington, Eli Young Band, Justin Moore
Tickets: Adult three-day pass $140 / Children under 6 go free
Cornbury Festival
Headliners: Jools Holland with Mel C and Marc Almond, Simple Minds, Scouting For Girls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Location: The Great Tew Park, Oxfordshire, UK
Best reason to go: A pop-friendly bill plus music theatre workshops, magic shows and more for the kids.
Other line-up highlights: The Feeling, Sam Bailey, 10cc
Tickets: Adult weekend camping £200 / 13-16 year olds £120 / 3-12 year olds £35
Standon Calling
Headliners: Public Enemy, Frank Turner, Maximo Park
Location: Standon, Hertfordshire, UK
Best reason to go: A perfect combination of quality music and kids activities, the latter of which includes face painting, badge making, storytelling, yoga classes, drama workshops, interactive theatre and more.
Other line-up highlights: Peace, Grandmaster Flash, Toy
Tickets: Adult weekend £119.00 / 4-12 year olds £10.00
Green Man Festival
Headliners: Beirut, Anna Calvi, Simian Mobile Disco + more TBA
Location: Brecan Beacons, Wales
Best reason to go: Enjoy a blend of folk and alternative music amidst some great Welsh mountain scenery. The 'little folk' kids area is all about the enchanted forest this year.
Other line-up highlights: Bill Callahan, Teleman, Real Estate, Lanterns On The Lake
Tickets: Adult weekend tickets £159 / 13-17 year olds £85 / 5-12 year olds £5