Mooer spills Liquid digital phaser pedal

The latest pedal in Mooer's long-running mini range has landed, and it's an original feature-rammed digital phaser - enter Liquid.

Five different phase effects are on offer, from subtle vintage swirls to extreme modulation, while a trio of waveforms - round, triangular and square - adjust the sweep.

The colour control tweaks the phase, but its function is dependent on the pedal's mode, and can adjust depth, Q value, feedback or Q+feedback.

We have to say, we're intrigued by this one - Liquid doesn't appear to be based on any existing pedal, unlike much of Mooer's range. It's released later this year.