Mike Keneally's 10 tips for guitarists

“I started on keyboard when I was seven and didn’t pick up guitar until four years later, but music was always in the house when I was very young.

From the time I was about four or five, I was pretty much obsessed with The Beatles to the exclusion of almost all other aspects of life

“There were always records playing, but then I was born in the early 60s and I had a teenage sister, so she was just the right target demographic to be a Beatles fan.

“When The Beatles started putting out stuff with guitars on, she started feeling like it was getting too out there for her and she started listening to the Four Seasons and I ended up inheriting her Beatles records. So, from the time I was about four or five, I was pretty much obsessed with The Beatles to the exclusion of almost all other aspects of life.”

2. Learn to adopt and adapt

“I was always fascinated by guitar, as a result of my Beatles obsession. Their guitars were so beautiful and they sounded so crystalline and magical on the records; they were like talismanic objects that I was fascinated by.

“I might have thought that they were a little beyond me, because they seemed to possess this magic property, but after a couple of years, I summoned up the bravery to ask for a guitar for my 11th birthday. I was taking organ lessons at the time, which turned out to be pretty much the sum total of my music education, so I would try to take what I was learning on the keyboard and apply that to the fretboard.”