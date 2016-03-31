Michael Kelly Guitars marries electric and acoustic with the Hybrid 55

Need a bevy of guitar tones for the gig but don't want to lug around an acoustic? Michael Kelly's latest T-type, the Hybrid 55, could be right up your proverbial street.

Based on Kelly's 1955 model, the Hybrid 55 covers traditional ground with a Rockfield mini-humbucker in the neck and SWC humbucker in the bridge, while acoustic tones come courtesy of a Fishman VT Powerbridge and Powerchip, controlled via a wooden volume knob near the bottom of the body.

In addition, the Hybrid 55's traditional pickups offer the MK Great 8 wiring mod for a host of coil-split options, while the guitar itself offers an ash body with quilted maple top in Tiger's Eye Burst, as well as flame maple binding - tasty.

The Hybrid 55 is available now for £1,159/$1,100.