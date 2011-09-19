Metallica and Lou Reed post first Lulu audio clip

Look closely at her face and she looks a bit like Lars. Seriously.

The first fruits of album sessions that saw James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett reduced to tears have been released.

The 30-second teaser clip of The View, which you can hear in the YouTube video above, proves to a) be nothing to do with the Scottish indie band of the same name, and b) sound almost exactly like you imagined it would.

Lulu, the 10-song studio collaboration between Metallica and Lou Reed, is set for release in the UK on 31 October. Here's the tracklisting:

Brandenburg Gate

The View

Pumping Blood

Mistress Dread

Iced Honey

Cheat On Me

Frustration

Little Dog

Dragon

Junior Dad

Visit the official Lulu site for more.