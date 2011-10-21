Metal Hammer's 10 best debut albums of the last 25 years

Infamous mask-wearing US rockers Slipknot have triumphed in a Metal Hammer poll to find the best debut album of the last 25 years.

More than 16,000 people took part in the poll, arranged to celebrate Metal Hammer’s 25th anniversary.

And Slipknot’s eponymous debut got almost a third of the vote in an emphatic result. The double-platinum 1999 release beat off competition from some huge albums... click through the gallery to find out what other albums made the top 10.

"Metal Hammer has a long history of championing the new while celebrating the metal gods who created our wonderful culture,” says Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas. “As we commence our next quarter-century of covering both kinds of music: heavy, and metal, we congratulate Slipknot on their astounding victory.

“Like all the nominees whose tremendous contributions to the world of metal have made the last 25 years so fantastic, Slipknot's success is proof our music has never been more exciting or vibrant. Horns up!"

Metal Hammer’s 25th anniversary special is out today, clocking in at a biggest-ever 164 pages and – in a tribute to the old skool – featuring an exclusive Machine Head 10-inch vinyl EP.

The Metal Hammer 25th Anniversary Party, featuring Orange Goblin, Malefice, TRC and more, is at London’s Islington Academy on 24October. Advance tickets are available via Ticketweb at the special 1986 price of £2.50.

Metal Hammer’s 25th anniversary special is out now priced at £4.99. To buy a digital edition visit iTunes or www.zinio.com/metalhammer. For more info visit www.metalhammer.co.uk.

Click onwards to see the rundown of Metal Hammer's top 10 debut albums of the last 25 years.