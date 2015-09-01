Image 1 of 2 Mesa Subway D-800 head MESA unveils Subway bass amp and cabinets Image 2 of 2 Mesa Subway D-800 head and cabinet Mesa Subway D-800 head and cabinet

MESA has launched a bass amp and two cabinets under its new Subway moniker.

The headliner is the Subway D-800, an 800-watt Class D amplifier, which offers an impressive amount of power considering it's a head that fits in your gig bag. Also on the bill are two cabinets - a 1x12 and 1x15 - which feature custom Subway Neodymium speakers.

Suggested retail prices in the UK are £739 for the Subway D-800 head, and £639 and £739 for the 1x12 and 1x15 cabinet, respectively.

Press release

MESA® Class D and Neo - Small, light, powerful and injected with expressive TONE!!!

Introducing the all-new Subway® Bass Series, where MESA's passion for design excellence and portability meet the demand for great TONE in a simple, accessible package.

The Subway D-800 is Mesa's first ultra-lightweight, professionally powered Class D amplifier. It boasts an easy to navigate, full-featured preamp with all the shaping control you'll need, coupled with a mighty 800-watt output section - And the new Neo-loaded 1x12 and 1x15 Subway Cabs offer the perfect compact, lightweight compliment to deliver all this power and tone.

The result is a toneful new bass amp series that can command any venue from a small club to a large concert stage and anywhere in between.

The amp fits in the pocket of your gig bag and the new bass cabinets won't need more than one hand to carry. Now there are more reasons than ever to Think MESA for Bass!

Price:

Subway D-800 Head £739

Subway 1x12 £639

Subway 1x15 £739

SUBWAY® D-800 Bass Amp Features:

Designed & Handcrafted in Petaluma, California

Class D Power with 8/4 or 2 Ohm Impedance Switch for optimum Power to Load Performance

5.5 Pounds-800 Watts @ 4 or 2 Ohms (400 @ 8)

Active/Passive Input Switch

Play/Mute Switch

Preamp features: Input Gain with Clip Indicator (O/D LED), Variable Voicing (Flat to Vintage Scoop), Active 4- Band EQ (+/- 12dB of Bass, Low-Mid, High-Mid, Treble), Deep Switch (for enhanced low-end) & Master Volume

Balanced XLR DI w/Pre/Post, Line/Mic & Ground Lift

Headphone Output

Auxiliary Input

Protection & Limit LED Indicators

2 Speakon Speaker Output Jacks

Fan Cooled

Gig Bag w/Strap

Format/Specs:

Head • 5.5 lbs • 3 1/8" H x 10 5/8" W x 11 1/4" D

SUBWAY® Neo Bass Cabinet Features:

Designed & Handcrafted in Petaluma, California

Tuned Front Ported Tri-Port Porting TM w/Aviation style bracing (superior strength/reduced weight)

Lightweight Italian Poplar Cabinets - Legendary Mesa Quality Construction

Custom Subway® Neodymium Speakers & High Frequency Horn w/ Premium Attenuator

Combination Speakon & 1⁄4" Input and Parallel Output

Recessed, Flip-Out Metal Handles

Black Bronco Vinyl with Black Metal Grille

Lexan Corners

Slip Cover

Formats/Specs: