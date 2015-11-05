Mesa/Boogie unveils the Mark Five:35 in head and combo formats

At the start of 2015, the Mark Five:25 compact head made waves thanks to its huge functionality, and now, Mesa looks set to finish the year with two new ultra-desirable incarnations of the Mark series: the Mark Five:35 head and combo.

The Mark Five:35 takes the 25 format and runs with it, offering more Multi-Watt channel-assignable power options (35, 25 or 10 watts), an independent solo control for each of the amp's two channels, all-valve spring reverb and full set of cabinet voices for the built-in CabClone DI circuit: closed-back, open-back and vintage.

Four EL84s and six 12AX7s fuel the amp's two independent channels, which feature six style modes each - channel 1 delivers clean, fat or crunch, while channel 2 serves up Mark IIC+, Mark IV and Xtreme modes.

Both channels offer independent gain, treble, middle (mid/boost on channel 1), bass, presence and reverb controls, while Mesa's legendary five-band graphic EQ serves both channels.

The Mark Five:35 is available early 2016 in head and combo (with Celestion Custom 90 speaker) formats for £1,749 and £1,949 respectively. Head over to Mesa/Boogie for more.