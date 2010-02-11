Meet Joe Bonamassa in London for an exclusive Q&A!

Guitarist magazine is hosting a special Q&A session with blues-rock star Joe Bonamassa on Tuesday 16 February in central London.

This ultra-exclusive session will be attended by just six people, and there are just three places up for grabs for Guitarist readers!

Joe will take questions from the group - so please have some ready! Joe will also have his guitar on hand to demonstrate examples and aspects of his style, so you can see his skills up close and personal.

Attendees will also receive a copy of Joe's new album Black Rock when it is released on 22 March.

Want to come? Visit the Guitarist blog site now to find out more!