Martin Taylor announces BBC Proms performance

Jazz guitar giant Martin Taylor has announced a date at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms later this summer.

The guitarist will be performing his composition The Spirit Of Django on 31 August alongside his long-time collaborator jazz trumpeter Guy Barker, the Britten Sinfonia orchestra and his own band, also named The Spirit Of Django.

As you may have guessed, the piece is a tribute to one of jazz guitar's founding fathers Django Reinhardt and was originally penned in 2010 for the International Guitar Festival.

Tickets for the event are priced between £6 and £16 and are available from the Royal Albert Hall ticket site.

If you'd like to learn a little more about Martin Taylor, check out this BBC feature on him from 2010.