Make your guitar sing with Korg's Miku Stomp effect

Yamaha's Vocaloid 'singing synth' technology has never quite taken off in the UK, but as the many YouTube videos featuring it attest, it's proved to be a big hit in Japan.

Now it's found its way into a guitar stompbox from not Yamaha but Korg: the Miku Stomp. Featuring the image of Hatsune Miku, an established Vocaloid singer who Wikipedia informs is "an android diva in the near-future world where songs are lost," the pedal attempts to make your guitar 'sing' (in a very synthetic, electronic kind of way) when you play it.

11 lyric patterns are provided, while a companion iPhone app will enable you to input words of your own.

The Korg website that the Miku Stomp won't be available in all territories - though you should be able to buy it in the UK in November for £130 - but if any pedal's destined for cult status, it's surely got to be this one.