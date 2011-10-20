Lou Reed and Metallica stream Lulu in full

It's the album that Lou Reed and Metallica fans have been waiting for with the trepidation of someone strapped into the dentist's chair in advance of particularly invasive extraction surgery, and now, at last, we can finally hear it.

The jury is still out in the MusicRadar office, but we figure that any album that opens with the couplet 'I would cut my legs and tits off / when I think of Boris Karloff' must have some artistic merit in there somewhere.

Hear Lulu in its entirety here, and be sure to let us know what you think. Alternatively, listen to this and pretend that Lulu never happened: