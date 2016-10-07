Lost for 30 years, now up for sale: Slash's long-lost BC Rich Warlock guitar

Although Slash is synonymous with the Les Paul, he's also known to be quite partial to a BC Rich, particularly back in Guns N' Roses '80s heyday - and now, his original Warlock, whose whereabouts were unknown for nearly 30 years, has appeared up for auction.

Julien's Auctions is listing the guitar, which has been verified by Slash and his original guitar tech Jason Solon, and has been signed by the top-hatted one in felt-tip pen.

The auction states the guitar was originally ordered from BC Rich in early 1984, and featured in 18 early GNR performances around Hollywood - more than any other guitar he played during this time.

According to the listing, the Warlock was used to write and perform GNR classics, including Welcome To The Jungle and Sweet Child Of Mine, which later ended up on Appetite For Destruction, and can be heard on the band's original demo, as well as Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide and 1988 album, Lies (which was recorded in 1986).

Slash last played the guitar in January 1987 before storing it away, and this is the first time it's been seen in almost three decades.

If you fancy a bid, the guitar starts at $30,000 on Julien's Auctions, and is expected to sell for $60-80,000.

It comes with a signed letter of authenticity from Slash and Solon, as well as the original Anvil hardcase and a timeline of performances where the guitar was played.