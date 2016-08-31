Lonely The Brave on infinite reverbs, post-rock backgrounds and Things Will Matter

Lonely The Brave are bringing their guitars to the fore on their second album and it’s a glorious sound - we talk about the dynamics, disappointments and delay pedals behind its creation with Mark Trotter and Ross Smithwick…

Uh oh, it’s the difficult second album… it’s tripped up many a promising band through rock history. We certainly wouldn’t have wanted the task of following up The Day’s War; Lonely The Brave’s 2014 debut was a long time waiting for a release due to record label issues, but when it finally surfaced it was the best British rock debut in years.

The anthemic rush of songs such as Backroads and Trick Of The Light connected with the gut like great guitar bands should, but they were also bringing tones together in a surprisingly fresh way; blending the visceral spirit of early Pearl Jam with the towering compositions of post rock bands. Mark Trotter’s guitar vision worked - and in David Jakes they had a vocalist offering a startling conviction, but no desire to follow the cocky frontman cliches.

They signed to a major label, Mark became a dad, gained a permanent guitar partner in the band with the addition of Ross Smithwick and they hit the road… everything was rosy. Except it doesn’t often work out that way in the music industry. Which is maybe why the Ross Orton-produced follow-up album, Things Will Matter, resonates with so much darkness and hope; Mark and Ross are reflecting Jakes’ heart-in-hand delivery with pile-driving overdrive and brooding layers of reverb.

It would have been easy for LTB to smooth their edges for their second album, but instead they’ve come out guitars blazing…

Don't Miss

In the studio: Lonely The Brave

Lonely The Brave talk success, soundscapes and Space Echos