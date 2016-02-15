In the studio: Lonely The Brave

Ross Smithwick joined the band in 2014, but this is his first album

“It’s great… it takes quite a lot of the pressure off me compared to the last one!” chuckles Mark about sharing his guitar duties.

“Ross is a really unique guitar player. The way he phrases is very different, and I’m grateful for that. That’s why you have different people in the band, because they bring their own influence and their own style and flavour.”

That style and flavour is a big component in the development of Lonely The Brave’s sound. “It’s definitely going to be a change,” Ross confirms. “I would say it’s a bit darker, less stadium-rocky. There are anthems, but I think we’ve tried to progress and get a few more ideas in. Obviously with two guitar players now, the sound is quite different.”