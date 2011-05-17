Live Fest, London's biggest indoor festival, announces line-up

Live Fest, London's biggest indoor festival, has today announced the full line-up, with some huge acts set to take the O2 by storm on 23 July. With some of the hottest acts from the UK music scene performing, this is the festival for those who love great music but want to avoid the mud this summer!

Acts on the star-packed bill include mighty urban and hip-hop headliners N-Dubz, R&B star Tinchy Stryder, Urban Music Award-winning London based collective Roll Deep, grime sensation Tempa T and hip-hop/electro act Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip.

As well as DJ sets from post-hardcore band Funeral For A Friend, alternative rock quintet Kids In Glass Houses and indie act Guillemots, other acts confirmed are Pegasus Bridge, British indie five-piece Missing Andy, Paradise Point, Saturday Night Gym Club and My Electrik.

Tickets for the event are priced at an early bird cost of just £25 and can be purchased from the Live Fest website.

Programming will be spread over five venues within the famous London O2, from the glamorous Proud2 to Union Square, Inc Club, IndigO2 and ASBaG, Live Fest has a huge variety of music genres to suit any tastes - so whether you're into urban beats or rock, pop and hardcore, this is the festival for you!

With a range of stages and an out-of-this-world chill out space, festival goers can dance away into the early hours, or relax with a massage from the famous Ibiza Angels whilst catching up on all the best acoustic sets - the possibilities at Live Fest are endless!

As if this wasn't enough, the IndigO2 hosts the Grand National Finals of the Live and Unsigned competition as part of this massive indoor festival. All the best unsigned acts from across the UK will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned the best Live and Unsigned Act of 2011. To find out more about Live and Unsigned visit www.liveandunsigned.uk.com.

For more information and tickets to this summer's hottest indoor festival, visit the Live Fest website.