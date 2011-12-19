Live and Unsigned to be filmed for Sky TV

A fly-on-the-wall series on the Live and Unsigned competition is coming to Sky TV, giving acts another reason to enter the competition. The documentary, airing next year, will give an insight into what goes on behind the scenes of Live and Unsigned.

The series will go beyond the glitz and glamour of the music industry and follow emerging bands and solo acts as they aim for stardom. This raw insight into what it takes to be successful will follow the drama and real life situations of the competition, as each act fights for survival on the road to the Grand Final of the competition at The O2 in London.

We will be there to see dreams coming true and to witness the pain of failure.With a live final at The O2, a recording contract, and celebrity judges, there's a lot to play for. Whether it's backstage tussles, pushy parents or acts going AWOL, the shows never go completely to plan!

The series will follow the dramas and divas involved in one of the UK's biggest unsigned music competitions. It's Airline and Pineapple Studios stirred with the high stakes of The X Factor and all the real life unpredictability of The Apprentice.

Live and Unsigned founder Chris Grayston says viewers can expect the unexpected; "Live and Unsigned shows really can range from the sublime to the ridiculous, and that's just on stage! Backstage can be just as entertaining with the Live and Unsigned staff attempting to coordinate hundreds of wannabe bands and soloists."

This year the winners of Live and Unsigned will take home £10,000 in cash to spend on developing the act as they wish. They'll also get a further £10,000 spent on publicity and will take on a UK tour of up to 100 shows. Live and Unsigned is also offering festival slots in Canada, Italy, Latvia and Ireland, as well as gigs at UK festivals like Beach Break Live and Osfest.

For full details of audition dates and venues, go to the Live and Unsigned website and book your place today.

MusicRadar is on board as the media partner for Live and Unsigned for the second year running. Also partnering with Live and Unsigned are Blackstar Amplification, Natal Drums, Future Copyright, TC Electronic and TC Helicon who are providing some great competition prizes.