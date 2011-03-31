Listen: Jane's Addiction's new song, End To The Lies

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell on stage in 2009. Who's in the full band? We'll see. But we have new music...

Jane's Addiction have debuted a new song called End To The Lies. It's just a sample of what to expect from their forthcoming album, The Great Escape Artist, which will be released sometime this summer.

End To The Lies features the bass and production talents of TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek, who came into the Jane's fold (although he's not an official member) after Duff Mckagan left the group following a six-month stint (and he wasn't an official member either - which he makes quite clear in our just-published interview). Muse and Glasvegas producer Rich Costey also contributed to upcoming album.

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell premiered End To The Lies during a radio interview in South America, where he is busy promoting a Chilean version of Lollapalooza. So, what do you think of the track? It's the band's first new music in eight years. Smash or trash?