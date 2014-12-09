Line 6 unveils AMPLIFi TT Bluetooth guitar amp and streaming system

Image 1 of 2 Line 6 AMPLIFi TT Image 2 of 2 Line 6 AMPLIFi TT

The Line 6 AMPLIFi series has already launched a brave attempt to redefine the humble guitar amp, but the new AMPLIFi TT desktop amp is the most portable and affordable incarnation of the technology yet.

Like its predecessors, the AMPLIFi TT features Line 6's DSP processing power, with over 200 amps and effects, but fits in with your existing speaker setup, connected via standard 1/4-inch or 3.5mm output jacks, an optical output or USB port.

What's more, the AMPLIFi TT comes equipped with Bluetooth, and transforms your speakers into a Bluetooth streaming system, ready to jam over.

The AMPLIFi Remote app (available on iOS and Android) controls the amp, and allows you to save presets and download tones from Line 6's cloud database, as well as match tones to your currently streaming track.

You can also record using the AMPLIFi TT as a straightforward interface to Mac, PC or iOS (with camera connection kit).

The AMPLIFi TT will be available in the UK in January for an RRP of £149. Check out the Line 6 website for more info.