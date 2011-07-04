Line 6 launches Spider Online

Here's some pretty fly news for Line 6 Spider owners: the company has announced the launch of a Spider Online, a free online resource offering more then 500 lessons, jam tracks and tones created by Line 6, artists and community members.

"Spider Online is a lot of fun for anyone who owns a Spider amplifier," says Line 6 product manager Scott Waara. "Players can share tones, play along to great sounding jam tracks, and access a terrific variety of lessons in a wide range of styles. We're grateful that over a million guitarists own Spider amplifiers, so to thank our customers and keep them inspired musically, we're excited to make this resource available to them!"

The official skinny continues: "Spider Online offers over 300 lessons covering all genres, styles, theory and application, and techniques. Every lesson includes tab, audio samples and tones. Users can also play along to over 100 jam tracks, bass and drum grooves, and drum loops played by LA and Nashville's top session musicians. Spider owners can access hundreds of new tones that can be downloaded directly to Spider amplifiers or displayed on screen.

"All Spider Online tones, lessons and jam tracks are free for registered owners of any Spider amplifier, including Spider I through IV, Spider Valve, Spider Jam and Micro Spider."

Visit Line 6 Spider Online for more information.