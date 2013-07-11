Line 6 introduces Pod HD500X

The new POD has a hell of a lot of processing power under the hood

Line 6 has unveiled the POD HD500X guitar multi-effects processor, an upgrade to the popular POD HD500.

New features on the POD HD500X include an expanded offering of HD amp models, more processing power, the ability to add more effects to signal chains and higher contrast displays. If you want a single unit that gives you access to more effects than you can shake a shiny stick at, you'd be well advised to check it out.

Line 6, Inc. today introduced the new POD® HD500X guitar multi-effects processor, the successor to the best-selling* POD HD500. With even more processing power, POD HD500X enables musicians to create more intricate sounds and signal chains than ever before. Professional-grade, backlit footswitches provide total control and are highly visible in any environment.

"POD HD500X is the ultimate tool for the creative guitarist," said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Products, Line 6. "HD500X has a world-class collection of amps and effects that enable guitar players to get the tone they're after, both in the studio and on the stage. And with more DSP power, tour-grade footswitches and a higher contrast display, HD500X is the best POD yet."

Like its predecessor, POD HD500X features an unparalleled collection of HD amps. From vintage classics to modern powerhouses, each HD amp provides incredible sonic depth, character and touch nuance. POD HD500X also includes more than 100 studio and stomp effects, enabling guitarists to emulate classic signal chains or discover unique new sounds.

With unparalleled flexibility and more processing power than anything in its class, POD HD500X is built for tone customization. It features dynamic DSP, so guitarists have the freedom to decide which effects to use, and where to place them. They can add even more effects to their signal chains than with any other POD.

POD HD500X features professional-grade footswitches with bright LED rings that are easy to see from anywhere on stage. The robust bent-metal chassis and die-cast expression pedal make POD HD500X ideal for performance.

POD HD500X is the perfect foundation for any guitar system, whether used live through a traditional guitar amp or full-range system, or in the studio as part of a computer-based recording setup. POD HD500X integrates seamlessly with a James Tyler® Variax® guitar and DT amp or StageSource® speaker to form the Line 6 Dream Rig—the only system that can be virtually any rig.

POD HD500X is now available.