Line 6 AMPLIFi Apple Watch integration live

Line 6 has added Apple Watch integration to its existing AMPLIFi Remote app, allowing you to view, adjust and select tones direct from your wrist. As a bonus, the free app also offers a built-in tuner, though you'll need to be wirelessly tethered to your AMPLIFi to use it.

The AMPLIFi Remote app works across the range and allows you to 'tone match' any song in your itunes library, instantly evoking Line 6's best approximation of the track's primary tone.

You can then tweak to your heart's content in the iphone and ipad versions. From your apple watch you'll only be able to access your tone library and adjust master and instrument levels.

For more info on the AMPLIFi range, check out our AMPLIFi reviews or head over to Line 6.

You can download the app from the Apple App Store.