Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland goes on Twitter rant against Dream Theater

A dramatic turn of Tweets from Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland. © David Atlas ./Retna Ltd./Corbis



If dreams of that Dream Theater/Limp Bizkit double bill are dancing in your head, well... not gonna happen. Not after Wes Borland's recent string of Twitter rants against the prog-rock kings. While preparing to hit the studio to begin recording the follow-up to last year's Gold Cobra, the Limp Bizkit guitarist let loose with a series of fleet-fingered tirades that made it clear he's no DT fan.

Responding to a follower on his Twitter account who posted a positive comment about Dream Theater, Borland wrote: "Please explain to me what there is to like about Dream Theatre. Please. I accept your challenge. Maybe."

That was on 20 April. The slams continued that day thusly:

@EpicNealTime "I know I'm in Limp Bizkit, one of the most hated bands in the world. But those guys can NOT write songs. Not a band."

@Suffohated "Nope. Musicians are not mathematicians. Feeling and soul over technique and speed. Not buying it and never will."

"Enjoy Dream Theater everyone! What a fantastic…. thing."

"I love you guys to death, even if you like DT Cruiser. Just a VERY STRONG opinion."

"Cheese Theater."

@BigTmoney "Look, if you get it you get it, I wanna shoot them out of a cannon, but a lot of people want to do that to my band too..."

"Nah, Dream Theater is amazing. So inspiring... I think of them fondly when my hemorrhoids are acting up."

The next day, 21 April, Borland wrote: "I wish I had never talked about Dream Theater, because now I have to think about them. At least their songs don't get stuck in your head!"

"You see, the great thing about being in the most hated band in the world, is you can say whatever you want without fear of more hatred."

By today, things have calmed down a bit, with Borland posting,"I'm having post smack talking guilt about DT, (even though I still think it's funny)."