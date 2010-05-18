Lick Library hosts free live Rick Parfitt webcast

Rick parfitt

PRESS RELEASE: Status Quo's Rick Parfitt, the wild old man of rock 'n' roll, will be the next presenter in the highly successful Lick Library Live Webcast series. Lick Library will be bringing you this exciting opportunity to interact with Rick in person on 1 June 2010 at 7.00pm (19.00 hrs BST).

Performances from Rick Parfitt's Rhythm Method DVD have been uploaded by Lick Library on to You Tube to get you Rockin' All Over The World and ready for this exciting event. Just Supposin' you have any questions you would like to ask Rick, follow the links to register with Lick Library.

A live webcast for those of you who are not familiar with this type of broadcast is basically live TV delivered over the internet to your computer, in this case live from the Lick Library studios. In addition to watching Rick discuss a variety of topics, you will be able to ask Rick questions and interact with other viewers via a live chat feature.

Rick Parfitt (OBE) is one of England's best known guitarists and his rock solid style has always been the core of that Status Quo sound. If you have seen Quo live then you will recognize the rush you get when Rick steps up to the front and hammers out the intro to Caroline or Paper Plane.

Rick with the classic riff driven Status Quo, has been rocking stadiums around the world for the last 40 years. Recently voted the Hardest Working Band, Status Quo's worldwide sales now exceed 118 million units and include 64 British hit singles!

What Lick Library Are Proposing is that Rick will play a number of tracks live, answer your questions and demonstrate techniques. In fact the webcast will probably contain Whatever You Want to know and more!

So forget Marguerita Time, log on the Lick Library and register free to get Down Down with Rick Parfitt, You'll Come Round to our way of playing.

You can check out Status Quo's tour dates here.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Lick Library

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter