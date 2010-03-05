Lick Library announces free live webcast

PRESS RELEASE: Lick Library do it again. Following on from the huge global success of the previous live webcast there will be two live broadcasts on 11 March: 19:00 UK time (GMT) and 1:00 UK time (USA 20:00 Eastern and 17:00 Pacific time) to make it easier for people to participate.

Remember you have to pre-register at www.licklibrary.com/webcastregister to take part in the interactive webcast with Stuart Bull. You will be able to ask anything you like about playing your guitar, setting it up, even ask for techniques to be demonstrated. Stuart has scheduled to play extra tracks during these broadcasts and much much more.

Stuart Bull is co-founder of Lick Library and has taught literally thousands of guitarists worldwide though the Lick Library award winning guitar workshops. His credits range from programming guitar sounds for the Iron Maiden album, The X Factor, to writing a widely followed monthly Blues column for Total Guitar magazine.

So register for your FREE Access All Areas pass online at www.licklibrary.com/webcastregister now!

For more information, visit www.licklibrary.com

Information taken from official press release

