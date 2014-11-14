Lee Malia on his Epiphone signature guitar

Lee Malia has spent the past decade slaying stages the world over with British metallers Bring Me The Horizon. The band have become titans of their scene and now Lee's found his signature suitor in another giant of rock music. Here he talks us through the Epiphone Limited Edition Lee Malia Les Paul Custom...



“[A while back] I got talking to this guy Olf, who works for Gibson, and he sorted us out some guitars," explains Lee. "I remember thinking as soon as I got them, ‘Why haven’t I been playing these!?’ I find them so simple and solid, and they just do the job well.

“Then Olf said to Epiphone, ‘You should do a Custom for these guys’ because he really liked the band, and they just said ‘Yep!’ It was really random! They said, ‘Do what you want, but do it for a budget that kids can afford.’ It couldn’t be like four grand, so it’s a really good, affordable guitar.”