Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion gig

Over 20 million people applied for tickets to the reunion.

It's time to get the Led out once more - Led Zeppelin's 2007 reunion concert at London's O2 Arena is about to get a comprehensive multi-media release.

The reunion, which was part of a tribute concert for Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, is being released as a film, Celebration Day, which will have a worldwide theatrical release on October 17.

Celebration Day will then be available in "multiple video and audio formats" on November 19, although full details have yet to be announced.

The track listing has been announced however, and it's pretty phenomenal:

1. Good Times Bad Times

2. Ramble On

3. Black Dog

4. In My Time Of Dying

5. For Your Life

6. Trampled Under Foot

7. Nobody's Fault But Mine

8. No Quarter

9. Since I've Been Loving You

10. Dazed And Confused

11. Stairway To Heaven

12. The Song Remains The Same

13. Misty Mountain Hop

14. Kashmir

15. Whole Lotta Love

16. Rock And Roll

In other Led Zep related news, the band has been selected to receive the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors at the annual gala on December 2.