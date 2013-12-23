Learn To Play 16 Easy Guitar Riffs

If you unwrapped a six-string this Christmas, chances are you'll be searching for things to play. We've cut out the hard work for you, by compiling a list of 16 video lessons of riffs that are easy to play.

Daft Punk 'Get Lucky'

Metallica 'Enter Sandman'



Sex Pistols 'God Save The Queen'



Queen 'Fat Bottomed Girls'



Muse 'Supermassive Black Hole



AC/DC 'Back In Black



Rolling Stones 'Brown Sugar'



Duane Eddy 'Peter Gunn'



Queens Of The Stone Age 'My God Is The Sun'



Jake Bugg 'What Doesn't Kill You'



Guns N' Roses 'You Could Be Mine'



Rage Against The Machine 'Bulls On Parade'



The Jam 'Going Underground'



The Police 'Walking On The Moon'



Arctic Monkeys 'Do I Wanna Know'



Foo Fighters 'Rope'



For more video guitar lessons, check out Total Guitar on YouTube.



