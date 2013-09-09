Learn Guitar With David Brent: You're Why I Breathe

With his performance of the future classic You're Why I Breathe ("a foot stomper, sort of rocky, indie-country, very social"), Ricky Gervais concludes his Learn Guitar With David Brent series of instructional videos.

Since it premiered on YouTube last spring, the nine-part series has racked up millions of views, and Gervais has received a number of what he calls "ridiculous offers from major record deals" to produce an actual David Brent album.

"I can't believe I'm now getting ridiculous offers from major record deals all over the world for a David Brent album," Gervais tweeted. "Where were these people when I was trying to be a real pop star? And starving?"

You can see all of the Learn Guitar With David Brent videos on the Ricky Gervais YouTube Channel.