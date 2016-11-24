Lava Guitars erupts with "cutting-edge" MIDI laser controller-equipped Drop models

Now, here's something a little different from the usual electric fare. Lithuanian co Lava Guitars has unveiled the first models in its line of forward-thinking guitars: the Drop X, Plus and Minus.

Masterminded by industrial designer and musician Rapolas Gražys, the guitars' bodies are shaped after actual physical drops and feature matte volcanic rock inlays along their fretboards.

The Drop X is the most notable among the new guitars, packing an integrated laser MIDI controller, as well as a CV/MIDI converter that connects to computers via USB.

You can see the guitars in action above and read more over the following pages - if you fancy ordering one, you'll have to email Lava Guitars. We'd wager they don't come cheap…