Lava Guitars erupts with "cutting-edge" MIDI laser controller-equipped Drop models
Introduction
Now, here's something a little different from the usual electric fare. Lithuanian co Lava Guitars has unveiled the first models in its line of forward-thinking guitars: the Drop X, Plus and Minus.
Masterminded by industrial designer and musician Rapolas Gražys, the guitars' bodies are shaped after actual physical drops and feature matte volcanic rock inlays along their fretboards.
The Drop X is the most notable among the new guitars, packing an integrated laser MIDI controller, as well as a CV/MIDI converter that connects to computers via USB.
You can see the guitars in action above and read more over the following pages - if you fancy ordering one, you'll have to email Lava Guitars. We'd wager they don't come cheap…
Lava Drop X
PRESS RELEASE: The most cutting-edge model in the Lava Drop line and a tour de force technology-wise it is handcrafted from a sturdy block of rare Merbau wood.
Master shipwrights do select this timber for vessels that ought to withstand more extreme conditions due to its high degree of natural durability and strength. Tonal character is warm and full.
Aircraft grade aluminum alloy contour perfectly balances the guitar body and instills aesthetic elegancy into this unique instrument affirming its premium status. Its fatigue strength is higher and it has particularly good resistance to divots and even marine atmosphere and saltwater corrosion.
Also this model features 24 jumbo frets and is incrusted with genuine petrified volcanic lava flow inlays. An integrated laser MIDI controller will captivate your audience with various stage setups while connected to either a computer, pedal or a synthesizer.
Included in the package you will find a power supply unit and CV/MIDI LAVA converter which connects to your computer via USB port. Unique feature: You are able to change your fingerboard played chords with laser technology configuration that is in a class of its own.
Equipped with 1 bridge Lace Deathbucker which has a coil split. Has 2 different pickup combinations and tone/volume control. Perfect for rock, electronic music, blues, hard rock tunes.
Lava Drop Plus
PRESS RELEASE: Ultra thin and therefore light electric guitar. This fine instrument has been crafted from a single elect piece of American/European Maple tonewood and decked out with upmarket Ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets and Schaller tremolo bridge.
The guitar propagates clear, rich and bright tones and has extra long note sustain. Perfect for rock, blues, country, and funk tones. Geared up with 2 Lace Alumitone humbuckers that are splittable - guitar has 6 different pickup tone combinations.
Lava Drop Minus
This deluxe fretless instrument is handcrafted from a solid piece of high quality Sapele wood. The guitar has very slim, attenuate and ergonomic body weighing only 3kg (0.47 stone).
It is envisaged to serve as an uninhibited and spontaneous source of innate musical creativity while your fingers slide smoothly and uninterrupted from around one Ebony wood fingerboard side to another exploring those micro tones.
With this electric guitar one can sound totally different and recognisable. Perfect for jazz, world-music, slide bluesy tunes or may be even a distinctive style to be invented by yourself. Fitted with 2 Lace Alumitone humbuckers that are splittable – the guitar has 6 specific pickup tone combinations.