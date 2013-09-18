L.R. Baggs M80 acoustic guitar soundhole pick-up

Image 1 of 3 LR Baggs M80 coil hires print LR Baggs M80 coil hires print Image 2 of 3 LR Baggs M80 pick-up full view LR Baggs M80 pick-up full view Image 3 of 3 LR Baggs M80 soundhole LR Baggs M80 soundhole

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The soul of your acoustic guitar is in the body; from the tone woods that it's made of to the fine details in the way it was put together.

Standard magnetic pick-ups hear only dry strings, resulting in an 'electric' sound that omits the true acoustic voice of your guitar. In contrast, the M80 hears the entire frequency range of the tone woods, thereby contributing warmth and complexity to your amplified sound.

The secret of the M80 is a patented, free-floating humbucking coil that acts as a 3D body sensor. As the soundboard resonates in all 3 dimensions, a proprietary suspension allows each axis of the humbucking coil to respond with the guitar's movement.

The M80 also gives you the choice of active or passive settings with the flick of the switch. The active setting engages a preamp with built-in EQ and audiophile circuitry for that 'high-fidelity' sound Baggs is known for. Switch to the passive setting and bypass the preamp for a battery free performance.

