Kvelertak's Vidar Landa on the band's triple-guitar assault, recording Nattesferd and touring with Metallica

Kvelertak have been one of heavy music’s most unlikely success stories in recent years. The Norwegian sextet sing in their native tongue, have three guitar players and somehow won the respect of the punk, hard-rock and extreme-metal communities in one fell swoop.

Their self-titled debut took them from zeroes to heroes in the blink of an eye, landing them a deal with Roadrunner Records and some of the most highly coveted support slots in the biz.

Returning this year with their third full-length Nattesferd, the black ’n’ rollers have redefined their sound without changing the recipe. Guitarist Vidar Landa, who shares duties with fellow six-string cohorts Bjarte Lund Rolland and Maciek Ofstad, explains why it feels like their most organic recording yet…

“I think, more than anything else, you can really hear we did this record live,” nods Landa. “The two previous albums were done to a click track, with drums first and then layers of guitars. After jamming these songs together in a rehearsal room, we thought we’d keep it the same when we recorded. You can definitely hear that - it’s in the way the songs were written.”

If there’s anything more prominent this time round, it’s the more mid-tempo, classic rock influences from AC/DC and Thin Lizzy. And though opening track Dendrofil For Yggdrasil thunders like an angry Viking god cursing down from the heavens, there’s significantly less black-metal brutality overall.

“With Kvelertak,” says Landa, “we’ve always had the same influences, like the blastbeats and tremolo riffs, the more punk-rock stuff by Scandinavian bands like Turbonegro or Hellacopters. And then there’s always been a Thin Lizzy and Black Sabbath vibe, too, but maybe we went even more in that direction this time and lost a bit of the hardcore punk along the way. It definitely feels more classic rock for us.”