Kurt Cobain biopic in the works

The final two days in the life of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain will be the basis for an upcoming film, one that has been in the works for a while but is now said to be on the fast track to be greenlit.

Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the drama for Universal, and it is said that writer and director Oren Moverman, who received a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination (along with Alessandro Camron) for last year's The Messenger, will rewrite a script by David Benioff and direct as well.

Moverman has experience with biopics, having co-written director Todd Haynes' Bob Dylan film I'm Not There. But those looking for an exploration of conspiracy theories surrounding Cobain's death will likely be disappointed, as Courtney Love and her lawyer are executive producers on the project.

