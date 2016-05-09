Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch: the 10 records that changed my life

"Books are fun, but they're very hard; they're draining," Brian 'Head' Welch tells MusicRadar in reference to his latest tome, With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn.

He continues: “It's a mixture of laughter and sadness and just heaviness. I like it, though - it's like cleaning out your closet. I share a lot of stuff in the book. That's the way to help people in life, to share your difficulties. You share what you've overcome, and I've overcome a lot.”

Indeed he has. Facing addiction, the Korn guitarist walked away from the metal pioneers in 2005, before triumphantly returning to the band, clean and sober, in 2013. While from the outside that looked to have spelled the end of his troubles, his new work reveals that was sadly not the case. In fact, the book begins with the guitarist in the thick of what he describes as the hardest time of his life, as his daughter faced her own personal demons.

“My daughter was slicing up her arms,” Head explains. “I took her to a counsellor. I tried to do everything I could and I was thinking about backing away from Korn because she's my kid and she was hurting.

“I spoke to a few people and we came to the conclusion that it was good for us to separate. She needed females in her life and she had been just with Dad for the last eight or nine years. She needed female help and support, because guys are not good with emotional stuff.

“Through counselling I realised that was the right thing to do. I'm glad I did because I then saw everything come back together with Korn, and I watched my daughter come back together. Even in that first year, she started flourishing.

“It was a gut-wrenching thing to do, but I knew it was best for her. I knew that I couldn't do it all myself. I tried, but I just couldn't and I knew that I needed help. Man, being a parent is the hardest job you'll ever love.”

Today Head admits how difficult a decision that was, but he's proud to say it was the correct choice. That much is shown by the fact that he's driving to visit his daughter when he picks up MusicRadar's call. Fittingly for a man that has enjoyed and endured more world-shifting moments that most, we discuss with him the 10 records that changed his life.

With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles and Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn is out on 17 May via Nelson Books.

