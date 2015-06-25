Korg announces new PitchCrow-G & Vox AC clip-on tuners plus Pathfinder 10 Union Jack

Korg has launched a raft of new guitar tuners and a redesigned amp for 2015, starting with the latest in a long line of Korg clip-ons, the PitchCrow-G.

The PitchCrow is 20% smaller and lighter than its predecessors, with three times longer battery life (up to 24 hours), but still features a full-colour LCD display and +/-0.1-cent accuracy.

Elsewhere, the tuner features a first string over-wind warning to prevent string breakage, plus a stronger and more reliable clip.

The PitchCrow is available from July for £17.99 – scroll through the gallery for more new Korg products…