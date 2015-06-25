Korg announces new PitchCrow-G & Vox AC clip-on tuners plus Pathfinder 10 Union Jack
Korg PitchCrow-G
Korg has launched a raft of new guitar tuners and a redesigned amp for 2015, starting with the latest in a long line of Korg clip-ons, the PitchCrow-G.
The PitchCrow is 20% smaller and lighter than its predecessors, with three times longer battery life (up to 24 hours), but still features a full-colour LCD display and +/-0.1-cent accuracy.
Elsewhere, the tuner features a first string over-wind warning to prevent string breakage, plus a stronger and more reliable clip.
The PitchCrow is available from July for £17.99 – scroll through the gallery for more new Korg products…
Vox AC Clip Tune
Paying tribute to the Vox AC amp legacy, the AC Clip Tune offers a colour LCD display and “high precision” readings, plus a flexible clip mechanism.
The AC Clip Tune is available from July for £17.99 – scroll on for more…
Vox Pathfinder 10 Union Jack
Vox has given its Pathfinder practice amp a very British makeover, adding a worn Union Jack grille cloth.
Elsewhere, the amp features the same 10-watt output, 6.5” speaker and dual-channel setup as the original Pathfinder 10.
The Pathfinder 10 Union Jack will be available from July for £82.80. Also check out Vox's new VX I and VX II modelling amps, and head over to Korg and Vox for more.